Authorities working wreck in east Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is working a two-vehicle wreck at Wares Ferry Road and Old Atlanta Highway.

WSFA 12 News cameras at the scene show at least one vehicle went off the road.

A sheriff’s office spokesman said firefighters are extracting at least one person. He could not confirm injuries but said a medical helicopter has been dispatched.

