Authorities working wreck in east Montgomery County

Thee was a two-vehicle wreck at Wares Ferry Road and Old Atlanta Highway on Oct. 28, 2021.
Thee was a two-vehicle wreck at Wares Ferry Road and Old Atlanta Highway on Oct. 28, 2021.
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is working a two-vehicle wreck at Wares Ferry Road and Old Atlanta Highway.

WSFA 12 News cameras at the scene show at least one vehicle went off the road.

A sheriff’s office spokesman said firefighters are extracting at least one person. He could not confirm injuries but said a medical helicopter has been dispatched.

