Bethany takes on Project 31 Haunted Trail in Hope Hull

By Rachel Jinright
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HOPE HULL, Ala. (WSFA) - If you know anything about WSFA 12 News Anchor and Reporter Bethany Davis, then you know she doesn’t do scary.

After years and years of begging, she finally caved. Thursday, she took a trip through Project 31 Haunted Trail just for us.

The trail is located in Hope Hull. Owner and creator of the trail Jon Glasscock says creating it has always been a dream.

“It is something I have wanted to do since I was a kid,” Glasscock told Bethany.

The trail has your classic freights, including goblins, clowns and, of course, a few chainsaws.

Proceeds from this weekend’s attendees will go towards the local fire department, Glasscock added.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend a record $10 billion this year, and that’s about $2 billion more than 2020. Most of the money will be spent on Halloween candy, decorations, and costumes for adults, kids and pets.

On average, the NRF says consumers are expected to fork over a little more than $102 apiece.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

