Body found near Frazer Church in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating a death after a body was found on Atlanta Highway Thursday...
Montgomery police are investigating a death after a body was found on Atlanta Highway Thursday morning.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a death after a body was found on Atlanta Highway Thursday morning.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers and medics were called to the 6000 block of Atlanta Highway after a report of a subject down around 8 a.m. When they arrived, officers found a man who had died.

This area is located near Frazer United Methodist Church’s soccer fields.

No additional information about the man or the investigation has been released.

