Body found near Frazer Church in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a death after a body was found on Atlanta Highway Thursday morning.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers and medics were called to the 6000 block of Atlanta Highway after a report of a subject down around 8 a.m. When they arrived, officers found a man who had died.

This area is located near Frazer United Methodist Church’s soccer fields.

No additional information about the man or the investigation has been released.

