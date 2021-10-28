Advertise
Crash closes lanes of I-65 southbound in Chilton County

A crash involving a commercial vehicle has caused lanes of Interstate 65 southbound in Chilton County to close.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash involving a commercial vehicle has caused lanes of Interstate 65 southbound in Chilton County to close.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, I-65 southbound near the 215 mile-marker is closed after the crash. ALEA says the roadway is blocked as vehicle recovery operations are being conducted.

Traffic is being diverted at the 219-mile marker.

Also, a two-vehicle crash has blocked the westbound lanes of U.S. 80 near Alabama 97 in Lowndes County. Troopers are currently on the scene, working to clear the roadway.

Additional details about either crash have not been released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

