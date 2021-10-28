Girl injured in shooting on street behind Lee High School

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile female was injured in a shooting on a street directly behind Lee High School Thursday morning, according to Montgomery police.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in the 2900 block of Mallory Street, said Capt. Saba Coleman with the Montgomery Police Department.

She said the victim’s injuries aren’t life threatening.

Multiple police officers and emergency personnel were on the scene.

Coleman said no other information was available to release.

We have reached out to Montgomery Public Schools for information.

