Lawsuit claims police shooting of veteran was unnecessary

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) - The parents of a veteran shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy in July have filed a civil lawsuit against the Elmore County sheriff.

Thirty-two-year-old Jonathan Pears was shot and killed in the front yard of his parents’ home in Wetumpka on July 28.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Pears’ parents say he was having a mental health crisis because of his PTSD.

The lawsuit accuses the sheriff’s department of using excessive force in shooting Pears, who was holding a large knife but was 90 feet away and not threating anyone, according to his parents.

