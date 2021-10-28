Not done with wet weather and clouds just yet

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a rainy and breezy night across much of the area as our latest frontal boundary swept through Alabama... that widespread rain is done, but a few isolated showers will continue in far eastern portions of the state for the next hour or so. The sky has already started to turn partly cloudy to even mostly sunny for parts of western Alabama, so we are expecting temperatures to climb into the low 70s by later on this afternoon. It will continue to be breezy to windy with winds of 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

It will be windy with gusts upwards of 30 mph today. (WSFA 12 News)

An area of low pressure associated with our fall system will get “hung up” to our north over the next couple of days, so don’t get used to today’s sunshine. We’re expecting plenty of clouds through Saturday thanks to wraparound moisture behind that low. Skies will be mostly cloudy to plain overcast during that entire stretch.

There will even be a chance of some sprinkles and light showers this evening through early Saturday morning. Not everyone will see this activity, but we can’t rule it out thanks to that pesky wraparound moisture. This is especially true for those north of U.S. 80.

Rain ends this morning, but additional pesky light showers are possible tonight through the predawn hours Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

The positioning of the low pressure system will also support much cooler air and continued blustery conditions. Winds will be around 10-20 mph through Saturday. Gusts could get a bit higher than that in the 20-30 mph range.

Add in high temperatures in the 50s on Friday and low 60s on Saturday, and it will be quite chilly outside -- more typical of winter than late October. Remember, it will be gray with little to no sunshine to make things worse.

Fortunately Halloween is shaping up to be nicer with at least some sun and highs near 70. That sunshine will continue into next week as November gets underway. The wind will also depart the area.

Saturday is raw, but Halloween looks pretty nice. (WSFA 12 News)

For the actual trick-or-treat hours both Saturday and Sunday, we’re calling for temperatures starting in the lower 60s and falling into the 50s. Saturday evening’s trick-or-treating forecast does include a slight breeze, so keep that in mind.

High temperatures come up a touch more into the 70s next week with dry and calm conditions forecast to dominate.

