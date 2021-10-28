Advertise
Police: Mom assaults daughter who took wrong school bus

Police claim surveillance camera captured the attack on video, investigators claim.
Jennifer Robinson booking photo.
Jennifer Robinson booking photo.(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan woman faces charges that she violently struck her daughter because the child had taken the wrong bus from school.

51-year-old Jennifer Robinson is accused with one count of Child Abuse, per court records. Police arrested her Wednesday.

Robinson met the bus when it returned to school and attacked her daughter when she stepped off, officers claim.

“The suspect struck the girl multiple times in her face and neck area,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Scott Owens told News 4.

He said a bus surveillance camera recorded that attack and school officials reported the incident to the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

The teen was not seriously injured, Owens said.

Robinson posted a $15,000 appearance bond and a judge appointed Dothan attorney Raynor Clifton to her case.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

