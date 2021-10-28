Advertise
Protest against vaccine mandates held outside Statehouse

Demonstrators held signs and marched around the Statehouse on Oct. 28, 2021.
Demonstrators held signs and marched around the Statehouse on Oct. 28, 2021.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hundreds of protestors marched outside the Alabama Statehouse to oppose vaccine mandates ahead of Thursday’s special session.

Some of those in attendance were frustrated health care workers who were required to receive the vaccine or lose their job under President Joe Biden’s mandate.

“I was a dental hygienist, and I was on vacation,” said Wendy Pickering from Spanish Fort. “My boss sent me a text telling me I was terminated. He told me it was because I didn’t get vaccinated.”

Pickering believes House Bill 31 is a solution to relieve health care workers.

“We need our nurses,” she said. “We’re already, they’re already short-staffed.”

Demonstrators called on legislators and Gov. Kay Ivey to introduce House Bill 31, which would ban vaccine mandates in the state.

“I just feel that its unconstitutional to tell someone that you have to get a vaccine,” bill sponsor Rep. Ritchie Whorton said. “I’m not against vaccine, but I’m against vaccine mandates.”

The bill would need a two-thirds vote in both the House and the Senate to be brought up in the special session.

“There’s tens of thousands of Alabamians who are about to lose their job because Joe Biden mandated a vaccine that they don’t want to get,” Sen. Andrew Sorrell said. “Now I’m not an anti-vax person, but I am a pro-liberty person, and I don’t think anybody should have a vaccination forced on them.”

Protestors said the cause is an urgent one.

The special session will at least five days but will cap off at 12 days.

Marchers said they walked around the Statehouse building seven times to resemble the march around the Walls of Jericho in the Bible.

Jasmine Lindley supports protestor’s right to organize and voice their concerns. In fact, she supports the overall message on medical freedom, but wished it applied to other topics like abortion.

“Unite for medical freedom, heck yes,” Lindley said. “Let’s unite for women’s medical freedom as well. Let women make the choice of whether or whether not to have a baby. So a lot of these guys I totally agree with.”

Protesters also made their way within the building and could be seen in the hallway outside the chamber.

