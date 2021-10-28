The Rundown: Oct. 29 - 31

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Looking for some fun and spooky events this Halloween Weekend? The Rundown has you covered!

We start this week in Lee County, you can enjoy Sleepy Hollow Haunted Farm. The farm will feature three attractions this year; psycho path, clown cabin, and RIP ride. There is also a free petting zoo!

Fall Festival on the Square is in downtown Opelika. There will be fireworks, a BMX Stunt Team, 5,000 pounds of candy, the Mayor’s Challenge, food trucks, and prize drawings.

Now to Autauga County, The Parade of Pumpkins is going on. Carved and decorated pumpkins are in the downtown area plus you can check out the new Glow Trail that will light up the night.

You can also check out the Halloween Bash & Monster Mash at Autauga Creek Craft House where there will be live entertainment, prizes and giveaways!!

If you’re in Chilton County and love haunted hayrides and trails then you’ll want to head to Mountain Creek Trail of Fear!

Now to the capital city, the Montgomery’s Lions Club Chili Cookoff is at Riverwalk Stadium. You’ll get to taste some of the best chili around Central Alabama and our very own Judd Davis is a judge, so be sure to say hi!

Not a fan of going door-to-door for candy? How about taking the kids to a drive-through trick-or-treat? The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office Halloween Spooktacular is Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. You don’t want to miss this fun event and be sure to tag them in your photos by using the hashtag #MCSOHalloween.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:

LEE COUNTY:

AUTAUGA COUNTY

PIKE COUNTY

COFFEE COUNTY

CHILTON COUNTY

ELMORE COUNTY

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Have fun and be safe this Halloween! We can’t wait to see you on the town!

