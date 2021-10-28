Selma woman killed in Lowndes County crash

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers say a woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Lowndes County Thursday morning.

Troopers say the wreck happened at 7:35 a.m. on U.S. 80 past the 113 mile marker, which is two miles east of Lowndesboro.

According to ALEA, a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer was hit by a 2018 Kenworth tractor-trailer.

The victim, Annick L. Rellier, 36, of Selma, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was released as ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the wreck.

