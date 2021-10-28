Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Selma woman killed in Lowndes County crash

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers say a woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Lowndes County Thursday morning.

Troopers say the wreck happened at 7:35 a.m. on U.S. 80 past the 113 mile marker, which is two miles east of Lowndesboro.

According to ALEA, a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer was hit by a 2018 Kenworth tractor-trailer.

The victim, Annick L. Rellier, 36, of Selma, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was released as ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the wreck.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a heavy police presence on Mallory Street behind Lee High School Thursday morning.
Girl injured in shooting on street behind Lee High School
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman...
1 dead, 1 injured in Montgomery shooting on Biltmore Avenue
Montgomery police are investigating a death after a body was found on Atlanta Highway Thursday...
Body found near Frazer Church in Montgomery
Marterrius C. Moore, 22, of Millbrook, had his initial appearance in court Oct. 27, 2021. He is...
$10M cash bond set for father accused of breaking infant’s bones
Stacy McKenzie, 24, was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with two counts of second...
Man out on bond charged with assaulting 2 MPD officers

Latest News

An area of low pressure will hang out to our north through Saturday, keeping clouds and breezy...
Not done with wet weather and clouds just yet
Thirty-two-year-old Jonathan Pears was shot and killed in the front yard of his parents’ home...
Lawsuit claims police shooting of veteran was unnecessary
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance in locating Clarance Dixon
71-year-old man reported missing in Montgomery County
Montgomery police are investigating a death after a body was found on Atlanta Highway Thursday...
Body found near Frazer Church in Montgomery