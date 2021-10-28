Several crashes causing delays on I-85, I-65 near Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 in Montgomery are experiencing delays after a series of crashes.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, a major crash near Chantilly and another crash near Perry Hill are causing delays on I-85 southbound. In the northbound lanes of I-85, a disabled vehicle near Union Street is also causing delays.

On Interstate 65, a tractor-trailer has jackknifed and blocked three lanes causing issues and delays near the Fairview Avenue exit.

No additional details on the crashes have been released.

Motorists traveling in these areas should take caution and expect delays.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.