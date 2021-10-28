Advertise
Trooper charged with murder in pursuit that killed 11-year-old girl

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - A New York state trooper has been charged with murder in the death of an 11-year-old girl by ramming his patrol vehicle into her family’s sport utility vehicle last December.

Trooper Christopher Baldner was indicted Wednesday on charges of murder, manslaughter and reckless endangerment in the death of 11-year-old Monica Goods.

The girl’s family was traveling on the New York State Thruway in 2020 when Baldner stopped them for speeding.

Baldner is accused of ramming the Goods family’s SUV twice. Monica was ejected and died.

Voicemail and email messages seeking comment were left with Baldner’s attorney.

Trooper Christopher Baldner was indicted on charges of murder, manslaughter and reckless endangerment in the death of 11-year-old Monica Goods, who was ejected from her family's SUV after the trooper allegedly rammed it.(Source: Goods Family, News 12 Brooklyn via CNN)

