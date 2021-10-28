Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

World Chase Tag Phenomenon showcases growing sport in Halloween special on ESPN2

Athletes in World Chase Tag compete on the ESPN program.
Athletes in World Chase Tag compete on the ESPN program.(World Chase Tag)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Competitive tag continues its growth into the mainstream, as World Chase Tag is now being watched by thousands in the U.S. on the ESPN family of networks.

The latest event is a special two-hour program titled “World Chase Tag Phenomenon” airing on ESPN2 Oct. 31 at 3 p.m. ET.

The special will feature some of the greatest moments in World Chase Tag history for those who are just learning about the sport.

The show, hosted by longtime NFL running back and “Dancing With The Stars” season 24 winner Rashad Jennings, will include the popular competitions of esports and competitive tag.

Some of the top tag competitors and esports professionals will team up to play Rocket League, and there will also be interviews with gaming content creators like Bobby Poff and Sebas Beron.

Envy Gaming CEO Adam Rymer will also be interviewed to discuss why he expanded beyond esports to recruit Chase Tag team GNF, who are the current world champion runners-up.

The program will re-air on ESPN2 on Nov. 7.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a heavy police presence on Mallory Street behind Lee High School Thursday morning.
Girl injured in shooting on street behind Lee High School
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman...
1 dead, 1 injured in Montgomery shooting on Biltmore Avenue
Montgomery police are investigating a death after a body was found on Atlanta Highway Thursday...
Body found near Frazer Church in Montgomery
Marterrius C. Moore, 22, of Millbrook, had his initial appearance in court Oct. 27, 2021. He is...
$10M cash bond set for father accused of breaking infant’s bones
Stacy McKenzie, 24, was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with two counts of second...
Man out on bond charged with assaulting 2 MPD officers

Latest News

Houston Astros' Jose Siri reacts after striking out during the fourth inning in Game 2 of...
Rookie propels Astros past Braves to tie World Series
Huntingdon to take on NC Wesleyan
Huntingdon to take on NC Wesleyan
Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler celebrates with Ozzie Albies after a home run during the first...
Braves overcome pitcher injury, top Astros in Game 1
Legion Field, Birmingham, Ala.
Game day shuttles for Magic City Classic