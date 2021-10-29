19-year-old arrested following chase in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges following a chase in Montgomery County.

Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said Kendrickus Sales is charged with first-degree theft of property and attempting to flee law enforcement in a vehicle. He is also facing charges from the county, including attempting to elude, according to Col. John Briggs with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Coleman said around 7 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 3000 block of Selma Highway on a report of a stolen vehicle. Coleman said the vehicle refused to stop and left the city limits.

Briggs said MPD called off the pursuit when it left city limits. He said county deputies spotted the car on Mount Zion Road and put out spike strips at Woodley Road and Trotman Road, deflating three tires.

Briggs said the chase continued at a lower speed before stopping in the area of Snowdoun Chambers Road and Woodley Road. Sales was taken into custody.

No one was injured.

