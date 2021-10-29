Advertise
Alabama lawmakers begin special session on redistricting

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Legislature has begun drawing the state’s legislative, school board and congressional districts, although many expect the issue will ultimately be headed for federal court.

Lawmakers convened Thursday for the special session.

Committees are scheduled to vote on the proposed maps Friday. However, many expect the issue will ultimately be headed for federal court.

There is already an existing lawsuit arguing that the state, which has a population that is about 26% Black, should have a second congressional district with a significant African American population.

