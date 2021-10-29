Alabama legislature heads into day 2 of redistricting special session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Legislators have a long day ahead of them as they begin the second day of the special session on redistricting.

Friday’s the day for committees to look at the proposed maps down to the street that the lines could cut in half. The Senate should start in their chamber this morning before breaking for their committees, discussing the state board of education and senate maps.

However, the first thing on the agenda in the House is the State Government Committee meeting, where representatives will discuss the proposed Congressional Districts and House districts maps simultaneously. The Ways and Means Committee in the House will look at the bill that would take up to $80 million from the American Rescue Plan Fund and give it to the state hospitals and nursing homes as they continue to fight COVID-19.

Legislators in both chambers and parties hope to pass the maps through the respective committees but what they will look like is still to be determined.

