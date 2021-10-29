Advertise
Army soldier surprises daughter at school after being deployed in Texas for 13 months

Army Captain Justin Owens with wife and two daughters.
Army Captain Justin Owens with wife and two daughters.(waff)
By Stefante Randall
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A sweet surprise between a father and daughter.

“I missed a birthday, but I won’t miss this one,” said Captain Justin Owens.

For 13 months, Army Captain Justin Owens was deployed in Texas. During that time, Captain Owens was only able to see his family by FaceTiming them.

But on Thursday, he surprised his daughter Cadence Owens who is in pre-k at Lynn Fanning Elementary School in Meridianville.

Cadence saw her dad and just smiled from ear to ear.

“I’m just glad to be back home and share the holidays. I wasn’t here last Christmas, Halloween, Christmas, so I was just ready to get back home and pick up where I left off, " said Captain Owens.

With welcome home signs in hand, Cadence classmates, teachers, and faculty welcomed Captain Owens in front of the school.

Which he said was worth the sacrifices he made for his family.

“I realized it was a temporary sacrifice to better my family financially and career development for me to get promoted to captain. It was just a step I had to take, and I think they will appreciate it later in life,” said Captain Owens.

Captain Owens said, for now, he will be able to stay at home with family for a few years until his next assignment.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

