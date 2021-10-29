Domestic violence victims honored at Montgomery ceremony

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is a horrible thing to even think about but it happens. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and a special ceremony was held in Montgomery’s Oak Park Friday to honor those who’ve suffered at the hands of an abuser.

If you consider the numbers today in Alabama you will quickly come to the conclusion that domestic violence happens too often. In fact, one in three women have experienced abuse by an intimate partner, according to the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Those are the people who were remembered at Oak Park.

“My name is Monica, and I am a survivor of domestic violence. I don’t like to use the word victim. For a survivor is someone that survives a tragic accident or event where others, unfortunately, have died,” said Monica, who declined to publicly say her last name during the ceremony.

“I am here today on behalf of my daughter, who we lost two years ago,” said a man named Miles.

“Right now there are many of your children who live under the dark weight of fear of violence in their own homes, so we pray for your protection and for their suffering to end as someone hears their voice,” said Jay Cooper, pastor of First United Methodist Church in Montgomery.

“And I pray God’s strength on all of you all and let’s keep each other in prayer and let us all not be afraid to go out and to help others that we see in need. Don’t turn your eyes and look the other way,” Miles said.

And the women aren’t alone. One in four men have experienced domestic violence as well.

The gathering Friday, along with the balloon release, was the second annual event for the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

