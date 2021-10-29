Friday Night Football Fever: Week 11
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12
You can also call in a score at 334-284-5276.
Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!
Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:
Thursday night games:
- Park Crossing vs. Jeff Davis [VIDEO RECAP]
- MA vs. ACA [VIDEO RECAP]
Friday night games:
- Trinity vs. St. James
- Pinson Valley vs. Lee
- Charles Henderson vs. Brantley
- Georgiana vs. Luverne
- Reeltown vs. Holtville
- Wilcox vs. Edgewood
- Carver vs. Greenville
- BTW Tuskegee vs. Pike Road
- Abbeville vs. Macon East
- Marbury vs. Chilton County
- Autauga Academy vs. Glenwood
- IMG Academy vs. Auburn
- Pike County vs. Abbeville
- Monroe vs. Pike Lib
