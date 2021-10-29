Advertise
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 11

Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures. You can also submit pictures at the bottom of this page.

You can also call in a score at 334-284-5276.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Thursday night games:

Friday night games:

  • Trinity vs. St. James
  • Pinson Valley vs. Lee
  • Charles Henderson vs. Brantley
  • Georgiana vs. Luverne
  • Reeltown vs. Holtville
  • Wilcox vs. Edgewood
  • Carver vs. Greenville
  • BTW Tuskegee vs. Pike Road
  • Abbeville vs. Macon East
  • Marbury vs. Chilton County
  • Autauga Academy vs. Glenwood
  • IMG Academy vs. Auburn
  • Pike County vs. Abbeville
  • Monroe vs. Pike Lib

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

