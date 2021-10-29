Advertise
Lawsuit claims police shooting of veteran was unnecessary

Just beyond this hill sits the home on Timber Trail in the Emerald Mountain subdivision where...
Just beyond this hill sits the home on Timber Trail in the Emerald Mountain subdivision where 32-year old Jonathan Pears died after allegedly not complying a deputy's order to drop a two-foot long machete-like knife on July 28, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) - The parents of a veteran shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy in July have filed a civil lawsuit against the Elmore County sheriff.

Thirty-two-year-old Jonathan Pears was shot and killed in the front yard of his parent’s home in Wetumpka on July 28. In a statement issued Tuesday, Pears’ parents say he was having a mental health crisis because of his PTSD.

The lawsuit accuses the sheriff’s department of using excessive force in shooting Pears, who was holding a large knife but was 90 feet away and not threatening anyone, according to his parents.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

