Man arrested on child pornography charges

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) – The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Jason Wade Hudson, 44, was arrested and charged with five counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators obtained a search warrant on Thursday for a residence off County Road 100. Investigators say they got cyber tips that videos and images of child sexual abuse material were at the residence.

After searching the residence, investigators found evidence that led to the arrest, according to the sheriff’s office. Hudson was taken into custody.

Hudson was placed in the Autauga Metro Jail with bail at $150,000.

The sheriff’s office said more charges are possible as the investigation continues.

