Man charged with shooting into Montgomery business

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a man for shooting into a business Saturday night.

Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said 29-year-old Demetrius Brown is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

According to Coleman, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 2400 block of East South Boulevard.

An arrest affidavit states Brown shot into the business multiple times. The shed was occupied by a victim.

Brown was identified as the suspect. He was taken into custody Thursday by a U.S. marshals task force.

He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

