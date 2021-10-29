Advertise
Montgomery man goes all out for Halloween house

With folks still looking to social distance a Montgomery man goes all out on his Halloween...
With folks still looking to social distance a Montgomery man goes all out on his Halloween house to give people something to enjoy.(WSFA 12 News)
By Judd Davis
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - At this time last year the pandemic still had a lot of people staying at home or at least just going near immediate family. So Dax Maxwell had an idea just in time for Halloween.

“I’m absolutely the Halloween guy in this neighborhood,” said Maxwell. “With the pandemic, we did it so people could drive by with their families and enjoy it. We like Halloween, but we haven’t done anything like this in the past. I’ve got a first grader and kindergartner and they love it. They walk around and touch things and make them move, and they can’t wait to put it back out every night.”

If you’re scared in the day, you may not want the smoke at night.

“We have some neighbors who come down the road and then just go back the other way,” he said.

It takes several days to set up. The family has invested a lot of time and money to give folks something fun to see. He hopes his front yard grave yard and scary friends give you something to check out through the month of October. His house is in the very back of the Sturbridge neighborhood in east Montgomery. If this is a little much, you may want to check out his display in December.

“We’ll start Christmas lights right after this,” Maxwell said.

He says the go big for that too, and it’s all smiles and lights.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

