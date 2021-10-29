Suspect sought in Eclectic bank robbery

ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) - Eclectic police are searching for a suspect in a bank robbery Friday morning.

Eclectic Police Chief Robert Head said around 9:20 a.m., a male entered the Trustmark Bank on Kowaliga Road and handed one of the tellers a note. The note said he was robbing the bank.

According to Head, the suspect left the bank on foot in an unknown direction with around $2,000 or more in cash.

Witnesses told authorities the suspect was 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighed 130-140 pounds. He was wearing a red hat with a gold number “23″ on the front, a black and blue face mask, black or navy-blue hood jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding the robbery is asked to call Eclectic Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.

