Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Suspect sought in Eclectic bank robbery

Eclectic police are searching for a suspect in a bank robbery Friday morning.
Eclectic police are searching for a suspect in a bank robbery Friday morning.(Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) - Eclectic police are searching for a suspect in a bank robbery Friday morning.

Eclectic Police Chief Robert Head said around 9:20 a.m., a male entered the Trustmark Bank on Kowaliga Road and handed one of the tellers a note. The note said he was robbing the bank.

According to Head, the suspect left the bank on foot in an unknown direction with around $2,000 or more in cash.

Witnesses told authorities the suspect was 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighed 130-140 pounds. He was wearing a red hat with a gold number “23″ on the front, a black and blue face mask, black or navy-blue hood jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding the robbery is asked to call Eclectic Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a heavy police presence on Mallory Street behind Lee High School Thursday morning.
Girl injured in shooting on street behind Lee High School
Montgomery police are investigating a death after a body was found on Atlanta Highway Thursday...
Body found near Frazer Church in Montgomery
Thee was a two-vehicle wreck at Wares Ferry Road and Old Atlanta Highway on Oct. 28, 2021.
Authorities investigate wreck in east Montgomery County
Several crashes causing delays on I-85 and I-65 in Montgomery.
Lanes of I-85 clear after morning delays
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance in locating Clarance Dixon
71-year-old man still missing in Montgomery County

Latest News

Miss ASU joins First at Four ahead of Magic City Classic
Miss ASU joins First at Four ahead of Magic City Classic
Church wants more done to fix years-old petroleum leak
Church wants more done to fix years-old petroleum leak
Woman missing since Aug. 25 found safe, police say
FDA grants emergency authorization for Pfizer vaccine for kids 5-11
FDA grants emergency authorization for Pfizer vaccine for kids 5-11