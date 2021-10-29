Troy falls to No. 24 Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans fell to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in a Thursday matchup at Brooks Stadium.

Gunnar Watson and the Trojans offense finished the night with 389 total yards.

The Trojans strike first. Watson finds tight end Deyunkrea Lewis for the 11-yard touchdown.

But, Chanticleers answer before the end of the first quarter. Quarterback Grayson McCall keeps the ball and takes it two-yards for the Coastal Carolina score.

The Trojans and Chanticleers were tied up 7-7 heading into the second quarter.

Early in the second quarter, Coastal Carolina takes the lead. McCall finds wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh who takes it to the house for the 66-yard touchdown.

With just under eight minutes until halftime, the Chanticleers extend their lead. McCall fires to running back Braydon Bennett for the 71-yard score.

However, with 5:48 to go in the second quarter, the Trojans answer. Watson finds wide receiver Jabre Barber for the 42-yard touchdown to make it a one-score game.

Going into halftime, the Chanticleers had the lead 21-14.

With 6:30 left in the third quarter, running back Shermari Jones takes the ball four-yards to advance the lead for the Chanticleers.

But, with 2:26 to go in the third, the Trojans answer back. Running back, Kimani Vidal takes the ball five-yards for the touchdown.

The Chanticleers had the lead 28-21 going into the fourth quarter.

With 11:23 left to play, Jones takes it to the house 54-yards to extend the Chanticleers’ lead over the Trojans.

The Trojans weren’t giving up yet. With under five minutes left in the game, Watson fires to wide receiver Tez Johnson for the 18-yard touchdown.

But, the Chanticleer’s won the game 35-28.

This is Troy’s third straight loss against the Chanticleers.

Watson finished the game with 225 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The Chanticleers offense ended the night with 510 total yards.

The Trojans fell to 4-4 in the season and 2-2 in conference play. They will return home to face South Alabama in the Battle of the Belt next Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

