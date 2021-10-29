Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Troy falls to No. 24 Coastal Carolina

(WSFA 12 News)
By Liz Newton
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans fell to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in a Thursday matchup at Brooks Stadium.

Gunnar Watson and the Trojans offense finished the night with 389 total yards.

The Trojans strike first. Watson finds tight end Deyunkrea Lewis for the 11-yard touchdown.

But, Chanticleers answer before the end of the first quarter. Quarterback Grayson McCall keeps the ball and takes it two-yards for the Coastal Carolina score.

The Trojans and Chanticleers were tied up 7-7 heading into the second quarter.

Early in the second quarter, Coastal Carolina takes the lead. McCall finds wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh who takes it to the house for the 66-yard touchdown.

With just under eight minutes until halftime, the Chanticleers extend their lead. McCall fires to running back Braydon Bennett for the 71-yard score.

However, with 5:48 to go in the second quarter, the Trojans answer. Watson finds wide receiver Jabre Barber for the 42-yard touchdown to make it a one-score game.

Going into halftime, the Chanticleers had the lead 21-14.

With 6:30 left in the third quarter, running back Shermari Jones takes the ball four-yards to advance the lead for the Chanticleers.

But, with 2:26 to go in the third, the Trojans answer back. Running back, Kimani Vidal takes the ball five-yards for the touchdown.

The Chanticleers had the lead 28-21 going into the fourth quarter.

With 11:23 left to play, Jones takes it to the house 54-yards to extend the Chanticleers’ lead over the Trojans.

The Trojans weren’t giving up yet. With under five minutes left in the game, Watson fires to wide receiver Tez Johnson for the 18-yard touchdown.

But, the Chanticleer’s won the game 35-28.

This is Troy’s third straight loss against the Chanticleers.

Watson finished the game with 225 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The Chanticleers offense ended the night with 510 total yards.

The Trojans fell to 4-4 in the season and 2-2 in conference play. They will return home to face South Alabama in the Battle of the Belt next Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a heavy police presence on Mallory Street behind Lee High School Thursday morning.
Girl injured in shooting on street behind Lee High School
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman...
1 dead, 1 injured in Montgomery shooting on Biltmore Avenue
Montgomery police are investigating a death after a body was found on Atlanta Highway Thursday...
Body found near Frazer Church in Montgomery
Marterrius C. Moore, 22, of Millbrook, had his initial appearance in court Oct. 27, 2021. He is...
$10M cash bond set for father accused of breaking infant’s bones
Stacy McKenzie, 24, was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with two counts of second...
Man out on bond charged with assaulting 2 MPD officers

Latest News

Huntingdon to take on NC Wesleyan
Huntingdon to take on NC Wesleyan
Alabama defeats rival Tennessee 52-24 on homecoming week
Alabama defeats rival Tennessee 52-24 on homecoming week
Tuskegee Golden Tigers
Tuskegee falls to Lane College 21-17
Faulkner University Eagles
Faulkner suffers first loss of season against Reinhardt