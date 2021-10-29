Advertise
A winter feel before we warm back up

50s today and low 60s Saturday with gray skies
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Is it late October or mid-January?! Our high temperatures will be more typical of the first month of the year both today and tomorrow. To make matters worse it will be overcast, gray and gloomy both days.

Highs fail to reach 60 degrees today with overcast skies and a breeze of 10-20 mph.
Highs fail to reach 60 degrees today with overcast skies and a breeze of 10-20 mph.

There will even be a chance of some sprinkles or scattered light showers through Saturday morning. Not everyone will see this activity, but we can’t rule it out thanks to that wraparound moisture from our stubborn low pressure system that will be located to our north. This is especially true for those north of U.S. 80.

The system will also continue to bring blustery conditions. Winds will be around 10-20 mph through Saturday evening. Gusts will even get a bit higher than that in the 20-30 mph range at times.

It will be cloudy, breezy and chilly this evening with a few light showers.
It will be cloudy, breezy and chilly this evening with a few light showers.

Add in high temperatures in the 50s today and low 60s on Saturday, and it will be chilly outside. Remember, it will be gray with little to no sunshine to make things feel worse.

Fortunately Halloween is shaping up to be nicer with much more sun and highs near 70. That sunshine will continue into next week as November gets underway. The wind will also depart the area for Halloween and beyond.

Some showers and drizzle today into tonight, then we're dry.
Some showers and drizzle today into tonight, then we're dry.

For the actual trick-or-treat hours both Saturday and Sunday, we’re calling for temperatures starting in the near 60 or in the lower 60s and falling into the 50s. Saturday evening’s trick-or-treating forecast does include a slight breeze, so keep that in mind.

You may want to add a light layer to the costumes, but it won’t be bone-chilling cold by any means.

Trick-or-treating looks great Sunday evening.
Trick-or-treating looks great Sunday evening.

High temperatures come up a touch more into the 70s next week with dry and calm conditions each day. Skies will feature much more sunshine than cloud cover through Tuesday. Additional cloudiness arrives Wednesday as a frontal boundary pushes closer to Central Alabama.

Details are muddled with that system, but we have introduced rain chances Thursday. It doesn’t look like a big rain-maker or severe weather issue at this point.

Highs return to the 70s heading into next week.
Highs return to the 70s heading into next week.

