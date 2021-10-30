2 injured in Saturday morning Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say two people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning.

Lt. Jarrett Williams said around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the 5100 block of Carmichael Road regarding a person shot. There, they found an adult male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

According to Williams, another victim, an adult male, responded to a local hospital after suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound during this incident.

No arrests have been made at this time, and no further information was made available.

