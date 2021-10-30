Advertise
ADPH discusses COVID-19 vaccines, safety

The Food and Drug Administration has now cleared the way for kid-size doses for ages 5 to 11.(WSFA)
By Courtney Chandler
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As COVID-19 numbers continue to decline, more Alabamians will soon become eligible for the vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration has now cleared the way for kid-size doses for ages 5 to 11. If the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agrees, 28 million American children will become eligible.

“So I still think we’re looking into the middle of next week for all of this activity and then to be potentially able to administer vaccine, again the later part of next week or the first of the following week. Again, all contingent upon more guidance,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Meanwhile, the push continues to vaccinate those who are already eligible for the shots.

On Saturday, two vaccine clinics will be available at the Jubilee Center in Montgomery and on 202 Lancaster St. in Wetumpka.

Landers says even though case numbers are on the decline, the delta variant is still especially contagious.

Trick or treating and many college football games are expected to draw large groups over the weekend and Landers is encouraging participants to follow all safety guidelines that have been put in place.

“Continue to wear your mask. Continue to follow your mitigation. Again, we’re seeing a decrease in this, but as I remind people, if you’ve not been vaccinated you don’t want to be one of the last ones in this getting COVID and still spreading it to other people,” Landers said.

Landers says still the best weapon against COVID-19 is being vaccinated.

