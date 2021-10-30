Family Sunshine Center sees 40 people during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month. While the month will soon wrap up, the Family Sunshine Center in Montgomery wants the public to remember abuse happens year-round.

“It’s happening everyday – 24/7, 365,” director of residential programs Stephen Holdren said.

In October 2021 alone, about 41 people turned to the center for help. Last fiscal year, around 275 individuals came through the Family Sunshine Center’s doors.

The group said they have seen a steady number of people in need. The shelter provides food, clothing, transportation and assists survivors in finding safe housing.

As Thanksgiving and Christmas approach, Holdren said the center could soon see more people in need.

“It’s seasonal as well,” he said. “A lot of times throughout their holidays we may get a lot more domestic violence calls than usual.”

Often times people come with nothing, the center said. Abusers sometimes prohibit victims from having a driver’s license, social security card, a job or a degree.

The Family Sunshine Center said it gets individuals back up on their feet through programs that rebuild social skills.

“It feels great just to know that you’re providing someone with empathetic listening and a safe place and somewhere where they can, you know, be sustainable and move from this place to the next,” Holdren said.

Those in immediate danger should dial 911.

The center’s 24-hour Information and Resource Hotline Number is 334-263-0218. Calls are confidential for your safety.

“We are open to receive crisis calls and to make sure that a family has somewhere safe to go when they’re in crisis,” Holdren said.

Additional resources are available on the Family Sunshine Center website.

To schedule an appointment at the Counseling Center, you should call 334-206-2100, but walk in counseling services are also provided on weekdays.

