Faulkner comes up short against Webber International 38-35

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles suffered their second loss of the season against the Webber International Warriors.

Kade Young and the Eagles offense finished with 348 total yards. Young finished with 237 passing yards,

The Warriors made the first move. With 11:10 left in the opening quarter, Cody Braden finds Jacob Moss for the seven-yard touchdown.

With 7:28 to go in the quarter, Webber International adds more points to the board with a 32-yard field goal from Austin Smith.

The Eagles get on the board with over four minutes left to play in the quarter. Chris Thompson picks off Braden and takes it 29-yards to get the Eagles on the board.

Webber International had the lead 10-7 going into the second quarter.

The Warriors extend their lead with 13:44 left in the second. Braden keeps the ball and takes it 10-yards for the score.

With over four minutes to go in the quarter, Webber International strikes again. Maynard Blackman makes his way to the endzone for the touchdown.

The Warriors had the lead 24-7 going into halftime.

To start the third quarter, the Eagles strike. Young connects with Jaiveyon Tucker for the 50-yard touchdown.

But, the Warriors answer. Blackman takes the ball one-yard to advance the lead for Webber International.

The Warriors had the lead 31-13 heading into the fourth quarter.

With 10:40 left in the game, Tremon Bright takes the ball six-yards to advance Webber International’s lead.

The Eagles strike with 7:45 to play in the game. Young finds Brandon Rudolph for the eight-yard touchdown.

Faulkner wasn’t giving up just yet. With less than five minutes left in the game, young finds Ty Gray for the 23-yard touchdown.

The Eagles strike again with 2:39 to go. Young finds Gray a nine-yard touchdown.

But, the Warriors won the game 38-35.

Webber International’s offense finished the game with 474 total yards.

The Eagles fall to 6-2 in the season. They’ll return home to take on Kentucky Christian with kickoff at 1:30 p.m.

