Huntingdon takes down NC Wesleyan 30-7

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks kept their winning streak alive against the NC Wesleyan Battling Bishops Saturday.

Landon Cotney and the Hawks offense finished with 446 total yards. Cotney finished with 203 passing yards, 88 rushing, four touchdowns, but was intercepted twice.

The Battling Bishops strike first. Chase Corey returns the punt 32-yards for the touchdown.

However, the Hawks answer. With over six minutes left in the first quarter, Cotney keeps the ball and takes it 22-yards to get Huntingdon on the board.

The Hawks and Battling Bishops were tied up 7-7 going into the second quarter.

With 12:14 left in the second quarter, Huntingdon takes the lead. Cotney makes his way to the endzone for the five-yard touchdown.

The Hawks add more points to the board with a safety.

Huntingdon had the lead 16-7 heading into halftime.

With 9:40 left in the third quarter, the Hawks strike. Cotney finds Malachi Harvey for the 24-yard touchdown to extend Huntingdon’s lead.

Huntingdon had the lead 23-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

With 11:53 left in the game, Cotney makes his way to the endzone to advance Huntingdon’s lead.

Huntingdon defeated NC Wesleyan 30-7.

The Hawks defense held NC Wesleyan’s offense to just 116 total yards.

The Hawks are now 6-2 in the season. They’ll take on Maryville with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.

