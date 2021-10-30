Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Huntingdon takes down NC Wesleyan 30-7

The Huntingdon Hawks kept their winning streak alive against the NC Wesleyan Battling Bishops...
The Huntingdon Hawks kept their winning streak alive against the NC Wesleyan Battling Bishops Saturday.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks kept their winning streak alive against the NC Wesleyan Battling Bishops Saturday.

Landon Cotney and the Hawks offense finished with 446 total yards. Cotney finished with 203 passing yards, 88 rushing, four touchdowns, but was intercepted twice.

The Battling Bishops strike first. Chase Corey returns the punt 32-yards for the touchdown.

However, the Hawks answer. With over six minutes left in the first quarter, Cotney keeps the ball and takes it 22-yards to get Huntingdon on the board.

The Hawks and Battling Bishops were tied up 7-7 going into the second quarter.

With 12:14 left in the second quarter, Huntingdon takes the lead. Cotney makes his way to the endzone for the five-yard touchdown.

The Hawks add more points to the board with a safety.

Huntingdon had the lead 16-7 heading into halftime.

With 9:40 left in the third quarter, the Hawks strike. Cotney finds Malachi Harvey for the 24-yard touchdown to extend Huntingdon’s lead.

Huntingdon had the lead 23-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

With 11:53 left in the game, Cotney makes his way to the endzone to advance Huntingdon’s lead.

Huntingdon defeated NC Wesleyan 30-7.

The Hawks defense held NC Wesleyan’s offense to just 116 total yards.

The Hawks are now 6-2 in the season. They’ll take on Maryville with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Man charged with shooting into Montgomery business
Deputies say 44-year-old Jason Wade Hudson was arrested and charged with five counts of child...
Man arrested on child pornography charges
Kendrickus Sales is facing multiple charges after a chase with law enforcement in Montgomery...
19-year-old arrested following chase in Montgomery County
Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 11
With folks still looking to social distance a Montgomery man goes all out on his Halloween...
Montgomery man goes all out for Halloween house

Latest News

The Faulkner University Eagles won’t play football this fall.
Faulkner comes up short against Webber International 38-35
Troy falls to No. 24 Coastal Carolina
Huntingdon to take on NC Wesleyan
Huntingdon to take on NC Wesleyan
Alabama defeats rival Tennessee 52-24 on homecoming week
Alabama defeats rival Tennessee 52-24 on homecoming week