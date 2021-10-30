Ider Police chief passes away from COVID-19

IDER, Ala. (WAFF) - Ider Police Chief Buddy Crabtree has passed away, according to Ider Mayor Wendy Lassetter.

Lassetter said Crabtree passed away after he lost his battle with COVID-19 on Saturday, October 30. She said Crabtree was battling the virus since October 2. Crabtree was 65-years-old.

Crabtree was with Ider Police since 2011.

Statement from Mayor Lassetter:

“Our thoughts & prayers are with the family of Chief Buddy Crabtree. He was a huge part of our Town and was loved by so many. As Mayor, I was blessed to have worked with a Chief that cared so much for his people & worked countless hours. He was a wonderful teacher & mentor. He will be greatly missed.”

News has spread of the passing of Ider Police Chief Buddy Crabtree after a month long battle with COVID-19. You will be greatly missed sir. Condolences to friends and family. — DeKalb County AL HSEMA (@DeKalb_Co_EMA) October 30, 2021

