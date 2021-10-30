Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Montgomery residents reflect on Fred Gray, Claudette Colvin making history

Montgomery residents reflect on Fred Gray and Claudette Colvin making history
Montgomery residents reflect on Fred Gray and Claudette Colvin making history(WSFA)
By Courtney Chandler
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Oct. 26, history was written once again in Montgomery.

With one pull of the string, civil rights attorney Fred Gray unveiled the street marker of the street named in his honor, formerly known as West Jeff Davis Street.

Valiant Cross student Latavis Thomas shared what this moment meant to him.

“It had a big impact on me it makes me want to do right and do things better,” Thomas said.

But the pen didn’t stop writing, Fred Gray’s first client Claudette Colvin who refused to give up her seat to a white passenger took the necessary steps in order to expunge her record.

After she was accused of assaulting a police officer while fighting to keep her seat over 60 years ago.

“It’s a feeling that hard to explain but one thing it should have done for all of us is inspire us to do something more,” founder of Women of W.I.L.L Sheyann Christburg said.

Though this chapter is written, Gray and Colvin say the struggle for equal justice continues.

They’re tasking young people to continue to carry the torch they started.

“It going to make and motivate them, to become the change agents of Fred D. Gray and Claudette Colvin,” Christburg said.

“There’s google there are all these types of things that can bring information to the table for people to know these things not people may not watch the news or go and research these things on their own,” Thomas said.

Both said they’re going to take these experience and share it with the ones that weren’t there and also share them with future generations.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Man charged with shooting into Montgomery business
Deputies say 44-year-old Jason Wade Hudson was arrested and charged with five counts of child...
Man arrested on child pornography charges
Kendrickus Sales is facing multiple charges after a chase with law enforcement in Montgomery...
19-year-old arrested following chase in Montgomery County
Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 11
With folks still looking to social distance a Montgomery man goes all out on his Halloween...
Montgomery man goes all out for Halloween house

Latest News

WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast
Mainly cloudy today; more sunshine for Sunday
The shelter provides food, clothing, transportation and assists survivors in finding safe...
Family Sunshine Center sees 40 people during Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Alabama State House, Montgomery
Gov. Ivey joins lawsuit against federal vaccine mandates
Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 11