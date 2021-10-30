Advertise
PETA wants MLB to rename the ‘bullpen’ to ‘arm barn’

PETA wants MLB to change the name of "bullpen" to "arm barn."
By WXIA Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WXIA) - Certain terminology has been challenged over the last year and now People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is pointing out a concern within baseball.

It says there is a connection to the mistreatment of cows and bulls.

The animal rights organization released a statement that said the term, which indicates where relief pitchers warm up, references the holding area where “terrified bulls are kept before slaughter” and it should be removed from the baseball language.

The alternative suggested was “arm barn,” which it thinks is more “modern” and “animal-friendly.”

Peta even changed its name on Twitter to “arm barn.”

The term “bullpen” has been associated with baseball for at least a century.

Copyright 2021 WXIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

