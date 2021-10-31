Advertise
Man killed in Sunday morning Montgomery shooting

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting Sunday morning.

Lt. Jarrett Williams said around 5 a.m., police and fire medics responded to the 5800 block of Monticello Drive regarding a person shot. There, they found an adult male victim with a fatal gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Williams.

No additional information was released as police continue to investigate the shooting.

