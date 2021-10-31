Advertise
Police release video of Decatur boy’s death

4-year-old boy from Decatur killed in Chicago
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Chicago Police Department has released new video showing the suspected shooter and the moments he allegedly shot and killed a 4-year-old boy from Decatur.

On September 3, Mychal Moultry Jr., or “MJ” from Decatur was shot twice in the head through a window while getting his hair braided and died two days later. He was visiting his family who lived in Chicago. MJ would have been a preschooler at Chestnut Grove Elementary School this year.

[Read More: Activists helping family of 4-year-old Decatur boy killed]

Police don’t have an identity on the suspected shooter but there is a $15,000 reward for identifying the person and an additional $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction.

In the video, you can see the suspect drive through a residential street and then stop their car in the middle of the street. The suspect then gets out of the car and begins firing, those shots would strike MJ. The suspect then gets back in the car and drives off.

[Read More: Mother of Decatur 4-year-old killed in Chicago speaks out]

We have included the video below. While there are no scenes of graphic violence, viewer discretion is still advised.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

