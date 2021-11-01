Advertise
1 dead, 1 arrested in Sunday shooting on Montgomery’s Norman Bridge Road

The police department has since arrested and charged Armster Maull, 42, of Montgomery, with murder. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)((Source: WSFA 12 News file photo))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal Sunday evening shooting, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded to the 4300 block of Norman Bridge Road around 7 p.m. where they found a man in life-threatening condition. The unnamed victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The police department has since arrested and charged Armster Maull, 42, of Montgomery, with murder.

Police said Maull, who suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was released into police custody Monday and has been transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

No other details on the homicide were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

