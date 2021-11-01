Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

2 dead in separate shootings on same Montgomery street Sunday

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating two homicide cases on Monticello Drive. (File...
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating two homicide cases on Monticello Drive. (File image)(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating two homicides that happened just hours apart Sunday on the same street.

The first homicide happened around 5 a.m. in the 5800 block of Monticello Drive. The victim in that shooting has since been identified as Willie Davis, 36, of Montgomery. Davis was pronounced dead on the scene.

About 18 hours later at 10:35 p.m., police and fire medics responded to the same area where they found another man in life-threatening condition. That victim, whose name has yet to be released, was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Details on possible motives or suspects was not known. The police department said it could not confirm a connection or relation between the two shootings.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Sunday morning Montgomery shooting
Two people were injured in a head-on collision in Pike Road Monday.
2 injured, 1 critical after head-on crash in Pike Road
Alabama State University has announced it is making a change to its head coaching position in...
Alabama State announces change in head football coach
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger confirmed Michael Jay Lewis has been charged with driving...
Deputy charged with attempted murder, animal cruelty
2 injured in Saturday morning Montgomery shooting

Latest News

The southbound lanes of Interstate 85 are blocked in Macon County after a crash.
Crash blocking I-85 SB near Shorter
The Montgomery Police Department confirmed the death of Corey Wells, 49, of Montgomery, on...
Man dies 2 weeks after Montgomery shooting
The police department has since arrested and charged Armster Maull, 42, of Montgomery, with...
1 dead, 1 arrested in Sunday shooting on Montgomery’s Norman Bridge Road
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a death investigation after finding one man dead...
Montgomery police open death investigation after 2 shot, 1 fatally Sunday