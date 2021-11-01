2 dead in separate shootings on same Montgomery street Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating two homicides that happened just hours apart Sunday on the same street.

The first homicide happened around 5 a.m. in the 5800 block of Monticello Drive. The victim in that shooting has since been identified as Willie Davis, 36, of Montgomery. Davis was pronounced dead on the scene.

About 18 hours later at 10:35 p.m., police and fire medics responded to the same area where they found another man in life-threatening condition. That victim, whose name has yet to be released, was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Details on possible motives or suspects was not known. The police department said it could not confirm a connection or relation between the two shootings.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

