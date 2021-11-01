Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Auburn City School District lifts indoor mask mandate

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In response to improved conditions in its schools and the community, the Auburn City School District is lifting its indoor mask mandate, officials announced Sunday evening.

Starting Monday, masks and face coverings will no longer be required indoors.

The system says the threshold for an indoor mask requirement will be based on a data point of 0.5% of the student and staff population. If a mask mandate has to reintroduced, officials say decisions will be based on the average of any two weeks rising above 52 confirmed cases in the school system.

The district says measures of cleaning and sanitation will continue and an inventory of disposable and reusable masks is available at each school for anyone in need.

Students will still be required to wear a mask on school buses as directed by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Sunday morning Montgomery shooting
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger confirmed Michael Jay Lewis has been charged with driving...
Deputy charged with attempted murder, animal cruelty
2 injured in Saturday morning Montgomery shooting
Rendering of the new Buc-ee's location in Florence, AL.
Buc-ee’s holds groundbreaking in Auburn, plans late 2022 opening
Kendrickus Sales is facing multiple charges after a chase with law enforcement in Montgomery...
19-year-old arrested following chase in Montgomery County

Latest News

Alabama State House, Montgomery
Gov. Ivey joins lawsuit against federal vaccine mandates
The Food and Drug Administration has now cleared the way for kid-size doses for ages 5 to 11.
ADPH discusses COVID-19 vaccines, safety
ADPH discusses COVID-19 vaccines, safety
ADPH discusses COVID-19 vaccines, safety
Masks no longer required for fully vaccinated people on UA campus
Alabama mom says she will get her kids vaccinated if COVID shot is approved for children