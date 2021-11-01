Class Act: Rachel Alexander at Prattville Intermediate known for her encouraging words

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When Miranda Nelson’s son James was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), he started struggling in school.

“He has dealt with a lot of behavior issues that come with the ADHD, he tends to lose focus, he’s not really that organized,” Nelson said.

She became really concerned as he approached sixth grade until Rachel Alexander at Prattville Intermediate School stepped in.

“She’s the first teacher who was completely open to consistent and constant communication. She would communicate when it came to all aspects both the negative and the positives. And to me, as a mom dealing with ADHD, that’s huge because a lot of time people only focus on the negative,” Nelson said, “I think he really enjoyed school a lot more last year and that means the world to me”.

To her appreciation, Miranda Nelson nominated this phenomenal teacher for the WSFA 12 News Class Act Award. Alexander described it as a humbling experience.

“I love being able to interact with young people as they learn and navigate what their learning styles are and as they navigate becoming an individual in this world,” Alexander said.

A sixth-grade language arts teacher, Alexander says she loves middle schoolers.

“For me, those are the most rewarding moments,” Alexander said, “Just seeing that light bulb go off or that confidence grow.”

Congrats Rachel Alexander, you’re this week’s Class Act!

