Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Class Act: Rachel Alexander at Prattville Intermediate known for her encouraging words

Class Act: Rachel Alexander at Prattville Intermediate known for her encouraging words
Class Act: Rachel Alexander at Prattville Intermediate known for her encouraging words(Source: WSFA)
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When Miranda Nelson’s son James was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), he started struggling in school.

“He has dealt with a lot of behavior issues that come with the ADHD, he tends to lose focus, he’s not really that organized,” Nelson said.

She became really concerned as he approached sixth grade until Rachel Alexander at Prattville Intermediate School stepped in.

“She’s the first teacher who was completely open to consistent and constant communication. She would communicate when it came to all aspects both the negative and the positives. And to me, as a mom dealing with ADHD, that’s huge because a lot of time people only focus on the negative,” Nelson said, “I think he really enjoyed school a lot more last year and that means the world to me”.

To her appreciation, Miranda Nelson nominated this phenomenal teacher for the WSFA 12 News Class Act Award. Alexander described it as a humbling experience.

“I love being able to interact with young people as they learn and navigate what their learning styles are and as they navigate becoming an individual in this world,” Alexander said.

A sixth-grade language arts teacher, Alexander says she loves middle schoolers.

“For me, those are the most rewarding moments,” Alexander said, “Just seeing that light bulb go off or that confidence grow.”

Congrats Rachel Alexander, you’re this week’s Class Act!

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Sunday morning Montgomery shooting
Two people were injured in a head-on collision in Pike Road Monday.
2 injured, 1 critical after head-on crash in Pike Road
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger confirmed Michael Jay Lewis has been charged with driving...
Deputy charged with attempted murder, animal cruelty
2 injured in Saturday morning Montgomery shooting
Alabama State University has announced it is making a change to its head coaching position in...
Alabama State announces change in head football coach

Latest News

Auburn City School District lifts indoor mask mandate
Masks no longer required for fully vaccinated people on UA campus
Faulkner University’s president, Mike Williams, will be stepping down from his position next...
Faulkner president stepping down to lead Harding University
Troy University says it will not require COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees.
Troy University will not mandate vaccine for employees