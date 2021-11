MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 85 are blocked in Macon County after a crash.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash is past Exit 22.

The Shorter Fire Rescue shared pictures from the crash that showed damage to an 18-wheeler.

We have a major accident I85 SB MP20.5. ALL LANES ARE SHUTDOWN SOUTHBOUND. This is involving a tractor trailer that struck a bridge. No injuries reported. We will report updates as they become available pic.twitter.com/OQ197wMhvS — ShorterFireRescue (@ShorterFD_PIO) November 1, 2021

According to the fire department, no injuries have been reported.

