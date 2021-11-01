Gorgeous start to November

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 11th month of the year will start off as nice as it gets before a chance of rain showers arrives later into the week.

Mainly sunny skies warm us up to about 74 degrees today. (WSFA 12 News)

Under a mainly sunny sky we’re heading for 74 degrees both today and tomorrow. There will be a light wind around 5-10 mph today and 10 mph tomorrow.

Clouds will build ahead of a weak system on Wednesday, keeping high temperatures in the upper 60s for most. It will be partly to perhaps mostly cloudy at times.

A few showers are expected Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

The system itself will bring a chance of some light showers Thursday into Thursday night. We aren’t looking at anything heavy or widespread. We don’t even have a risk of thunder or lightning this go-around.

Clouds will break throughout the day Friday with high temperatures remaining cooler than normal down in the 60s. Those 60-degree high temperatures will stick around through the upcoming weekend and into next week.

Some showers are possible Thursday, but nothing heavy or widespread is expected.

Those cooler afternoon temperatures will be around despite plentiful sunshine during that stretch. We’ll just be under the influence of a cool area of high pressure.

That will result in chilly overnights in the lower and middle 40s this weekend into next week. Right now we don’t see any frost concerns, but it is possible we see some lows around 38 or 39 degrees in the cooler locations.

We're near normal to start the week, but below normal beginning Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

Remember, we fall back this upcoming weekend. Daylight saving time ends the morning of Sunday, November 7th. While we gain an extra hour of sleep this weekend we will see those rudely early sunsets starting on Sunday!

