Lanes blocked after head-on crash in Pike Road

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is working on a head-on collision in Pike Road.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is working on a head-on collision in Pike Road.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is working on a head-on collision in Pike Road.

According to Col. John Briggs, the two-vehicle crash happened near William-Stinson Road and Marler Road. All lanes in the area have been blocked as crews work the crash.

Emergency officials are on the scene accessing the crash. Details on injuries and how many people may be involved are not known.

Motorists traveling in this direction should consider an alternate route or expect heavy delays.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

