Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Man charged with biting off security guard’s finger

Michael James Duncan booking photo
Michael James Duncan booking photo(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan police have charged a Houston County man they claim bit off the finger of a security guard with whom he got into a scuffle. Michael James Duncan, 37, of Butler Road faces one count of Assault First Degree.

The incident occurred Friday night at Dothan Dance Club, located along Ross Clark Circle near Timbers Drive. “Officers received a report that a man was harassing patrons of the business,” said Dothan Police Lieutenant Scott Owens.

Duncan bit off the tip of a security guard’s finger as the guard attempted to escort Duncan from the club, per Owens.

As of Monday morning, Duncan remained in the Houston County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Man killed in Sunday morning Montgomery shooting
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is working on a head-on collision in Pike Road.
2 injured, 1 critical after head-on crash in Pike Road
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger confirmed Michael Jay Lewis has been charged with driving...
Deputy charged with attempted murder, animal cruelty
2 injured in Saturday morning Montgomery shooting
Alabama State University has announced it is making a change to its head coaching position in...
Alabama State announces change in head football coach

Latest News

We hit the lower and middle 70s today under sunny skies.
Gorgeous start to November
Christopher Britt booking photo.
He drove drunk and killed Dothan man; now he is prison bound
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is working on a head-on collision in Pike Road.
2 injured, 1 critical after head-on crash in Pike Road
Tuskegee marching band remains on strike
Tuskegee marching band remains on strike