Man dies 2 weeks after Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim of a mid-October Montgomery shooting has died, prompting the Montgomery Police Department to open a homicide investigation.

The police department confirmed the death of Corey Wells, 49, of Montgomery, on Monday.

Wells was taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition on the morning of Oct. 17 after police and fire medics found him in the area of East 5th Street and Owens Street.

The circumstances surrounding the victim’s death are still under investigation. No suspect or motive has been identified.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

