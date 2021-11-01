Man found shot to death in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson says his office has opened its fourth homicide investigation of 2021 after a man’s body was found over the weekend.

Details on the investigation were limited, but the sheriff said the victim was found Sunday around 3 p.m. off County Road 24 in the Brownsfield Community.

Brunson said the victim, whose name he declined to release, appeared to have been shot and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone who may have information on the case is asked to call the Macon County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.