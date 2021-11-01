Montgomery police open death investigation after 2 shot, 1 fatally Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a death investigation after finding one man dead and a second in life-threatening condition Sunday afternoon.

Police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of South Haardt Drive around 12:50 p.m. on reports that someone had been shot. On scene, they found the body of Antonio Wright, 27, of Montgomery.

While investigating Wright’s death, police and fire medics also responded a short distance away to the area of North Anton Drive in reference to another person having been shot. That’s where first responders found an unnamed man in life-threatening condition. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No other details about the case were immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

