Multiple crashes causing delays I-85 SB in Macon County

SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County may experience delays after multiple wrecks.

According to the Shorter Volunteer Fire Department, two separate crashes involving tractor-trailers happened near mile marker 27 and the Tallassee exit. The third crash occurred just past the Shorter exit area and will be blocked for a significant time.

The third accident which will cause significant delays will be a single tractor trailer accident on the I85 SB MP21 bridge. The right lane is blocked and will remain blocked for some time for recovery operations. pic.twitter.com/0beq0wzAN8 — ShorterFireRescue (@ShorterFD_PIO) November 1, 2021

Shorter VFD says the crashes have blocked lanes and will cause significant delays for morning commuters.

Additional details on the crashes, including any potential injuries, have not been released.

