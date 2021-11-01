Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Multiple crashes causing delays I-85 SB in Macon County

Crash near Shorter causing delays for morning commuters.
Crash near Shorter causing delays for morning commuters.((Source: Shorter VFD))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County may experience delays after multiple wrecks.

According to the Shorter Volunteer Fire Department, two separate crashes involving tractor-trailers happened near mile marker 27 and the Tallassee exit. The third crash occurred just past the Shorter exit area and will be blocked for a significant time.

Shorter VFD says the crashes have blocked lanes and will cause significant delays for morning commuters.

Additional details on the crashes, including any potential injuries, have not been released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Sunday morning Montgomery shooting
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger confirmed Michael Jay Lewis has been charged with driving...
Deputy charged with attempted murder, animal cruelty
2 injured in Saturday morning Montgomery shooting
Rendering of the new Buc-ee's location in Florence, AL.
Buc-ee’s holds groundbreaking in Auburn, plans late 2022 opening
Kendrickus Sales is facing multiple charges after a chase with law enforcement in Montgomery...
19-year-old arrested following chase in Montgomery County

Latest News

A crash involving a commercial vehicle has caused lanes of Interstate 65 southbound in Chilton...
I-65 reopens in Chilton County after 2-vehicle crash
Several crashes causing delays on I-85 and I-65 in Montgomery.
Lanes of I-85 clear after morning delays
A crash on Interstate 85 northbound was causing delays Wednesday, according to the Alabama...
Crash on I-85 near Chantilly cleared
Crash involving 18-wheeler fire cleared on I-85 NB in Auburn