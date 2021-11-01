One person injured in explosion in Fultondale

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Fultondale Fire Department say one person was injured after a explosion Sunday night.

This happened in the 1600 block of Elkwood Drive. Fire Chief Justin McKenzie says there were about 200 people in the neighborhood when the explosion happened. Fire departments were already in the neighborhood when they got a call about a gas leak. Crews noticed a small fire from the window of the house, and when they went up there, that’s when the explosion happened.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor and moderate injuries. Crews have extinguished the fire, and are still investigating the cause.

